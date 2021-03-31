Natti Natasha is getting closer and closer to meeting his first-born along with Raphy Pina. After confirming their pregnancy weeks ago, the couple are now preparing to reveal the baby’s gender to their millions of followers on social media.

The reggaeton will hold a virtual party so that all her fans can join her in this special moment of her life. Through your account Instagram announced the details of the event.

“There is a party. This Saturday, April 3 at 5.30 pm on my Instagram Live. I want to see all the guys in cyberspace connected to reveal the sex of the baby, “he wrote on the platform.

Natti Natasha, who is currently 32 weeks pregnant, said that her future husband still does not know if his heir will be a boy or a girl: “Eager to see the faces of my guests and Raphy Pina, who still does not know.”

Days ago, the interpreter revealed the first photograph of her baby and dedicated a tender message to her. “God, thank you for giving us life, health and this beautiful opportunity to continue leaving traces in life ”, the publication reads.

Natti Natasha: this is how she announced her long-awaited pregnancy

The Dominican singer revealed that she is expecting her first child along with the singer Raphy Pina during the last edition of the Lo Nuestro Awards. After making his presentation with Prince Royce, the reggaeton let the public see his bulging belly.

Minutes later, Natti Natasha took over the stage to thank her award for the song of the year-tropical and was happy for her pregnancy.

“They told me ‘you won’t be able to be a mother.’ In front of all of you, sharing it with the world, I am very happy. It’s time to work for this little princess or this prince who is on the way and who has the best fans, which are you, and the best dad, “he said.

