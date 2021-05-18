Not even pregnancy stops Natti Natasha. The reggaeton singer, despite her 39th week of pregnancy, was able to sing and dance to the rhythm of her new single “Ram Pam Pam” with Becky G.

The live performance was starred in the program The tonight Show, hosted by renowned American television host Jimmy Fallon. Natti Natasha She was very comfortable in the red top that highlighted her pregnancy.

In social networks, the singer expressed her happiness at having completed one more week of pregnancy and being able to celebrate it on stage.

“How happy to celebrate my 39th week working for you,” wrote the composer on her Instagram account. “They have given me strength to show the world that you can fight to the end, and today it is demonstrated on National American TV,” added the interpreter.

He also thanked his partner Becky G with whom he interpreted the theme on the set of Jimmy Fallon. “Thank you Titi for being an accomplice and supporting me as a family. Mommy, look, Ram Pam Pam on The Tonight Show representing my flag and Latinas with honor. I hope you love it ”, expressed the artist.

The followers of Natti Natasha They responded to his publication with messages of congratulations for assuming the challenge of continuing in the music industry despite their advanced stage of pregnancy.

“I love that you break stereotypes”, “You are beautiful with that belly”, “I respect very much the fact that you went to a show with your pregnancy, it is an example of feminine pride”, were some of the comments towards the singer.

Natti Natasha, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.