The singer Natti Natasha shares images happy with life on her social networks in which her son is seen singing, in this way makes its official debut and their fans celebrate for it.

Vida Isabelle, the daughter of Natti Natasha, debuts as a singer and is moved by the images, as it seems that she knows what she is doing. She works naturally without shyness, she has a microphone in hand and He looks like a real music star.

Vida Isabelle, the baby Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina, is very talented despite her two years of age and captivates with the naturalness that makes her a singer and surprises everyone.

Vida Isabelle, two years old, happy singing. Instagram photo

The little girl is known as ‘Queen Life’, He also has more than two million followers on Instagram.

“Happy Sunday to all my Tí@s, I am doing a private concert for my Ma. How does it fit me?” Says the message that the girl supposedly writes, but it is her mother who does it.

Natti Natasha. Instagram photo

Vida Isabelle appears with a Minnie Mouse t-shirt, attracts attention and shows that she has fiery blood and a love for music, surely inherited from her famous mother Nati Natasha.

“What is inherited is not stolen” and “He carries music in his veins”, some fans write when they see the publication that Natti Natasha makes.

