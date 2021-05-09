Although it was in February when Natti Natasha made her pregnancy public, the expectation has remained high among her followers. That is why the artist does not miss the opportunity to update them through her social networks, as she did this week when she revealed that she had already chosen the name of her daughter with her partner.

Natti Natasha

“Already Lana is; but Raphy Pina told me Vida; and my mother, Dominique, so they tell me #TeamPinaNatti, go to my story and choose, “he wrote. His announcement prompted various media to contact the interpreter of “Without pajamas” to find out more details.

Precisely, in an interview for the program You are in all, hosted by Natalie Vértiz, she confessed that, quite apart from the illusion that being a mother causes her, she also went through difficult times at the beginning, especially when she had to undergo fertility treatments due to that he was aware that his health was not in the most optimal condition.

Similarly, he maintained that this process would not have been bearable without the support of his partner, and that currently the situation has completely improved. “It has been much more beautiful than I imagined. He has taken it upon himself to make this extra special. With the arrival of the baby, everything has changed to much more positive. I have been working with much more love, “said the artist.

Natti Natasha, latest news

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.