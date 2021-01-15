Natti Natasha and Prince royce start 2021 in style with the premiere of “Before the sun rises”, song released on the main music platforms since January 14.

The Dominican singer and the American artist, one of the greatest exponents of bachata, not only collaborated together in the interpretation of the song, they also have credits in the composition of the lyrics that speak in a romantic tone about personal reunion and faith.

“I decided to start the year with a softer sound, since at this moment I identify myself with that feeling, with a soft reggaetons, with love lyrics, to make a restart with the new year. A restart with love, with positive lyrics, with a good vibe and I felt that it was the right theme to start the year, ”said Natti Natasha through a statement.

On her collaboration with Prince Royce, the seven-time Lo Nuestro 2021 Award nominee said: “It has been a true honor. I met him when I was in New York looking for my opportunity in music, I saw him as a young man achieving his dreams and, from that moment, he became an inspiration for me ”.

For his part, Prince Royce said that the collaboration for “Before the sun rises” happened very spontaneously.

“We were recording a video together and that night we went to the studio where they played the song for me and I wrote and recorded my parts. The process has been magical and working with my compatriot Natti Natasha again is a real pleasure ”, he expressed.

