On February 18, Natti Natasha She surprised all her followers by revealing during the 2021 Lo Nuestro Awards that she was in the sixth month of her pregnancy.

The famous urban music singer appeared on stage to sing “Before the Sun Rises” along with Prince Royce. Dressed completely in white, it was possible to observe the advanced state of pregnancy of the reggaeton.

After the pregnancy announcement, Natti Natasha has shared every detail of this new stage in her life. And as part of the biosafety protocols, the artist underwent a test to discard the COVID-19.

Through your account Instagram, the interpreter published a video where a swab is being carried out, which gave a negative result.

“Negative. Although I am always less positive in this one. Happy Thursday, to work, “he wrote Natti Natasha in the clip description.

Natti Natasha happy about her pregnancy

Natti Natasha She is very excited because very soon she will meet her first baby. Through her social networks, she wrote about the joy it causes her to become a mother.

“Another proof that women are warriors and that, when God says yes, there is nothing that gets in the way,” he pointed out on Instagram.

“The happiness that I feel in my heart is priceless. Now to continue working three times for the princess or the prince who is on the way, who already has the best fans in the world, “added the renowned reggaeton singer.

Natti Natasha confirms pregnancy. Photo: capture / Instagram

