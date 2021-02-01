The bells ring. Reggaeton singer Natti Natasha announced that renowned music producer Raphy Pina proposed to her during a trip they made together to an island.

Through a publication on social networks, the interpreter of “Without pajamas” showed the engagement ring and wrote: “I also wanted to shout it to the 4 winds. I said yes (I said yes) @raphypina #Antesquesalgaelsol #teampinatti “

The post already exceeds 1,800,000 reproductions in Instagram and has dozens of comments from fans and friends of Natti Natasha.

A few days ago, the Dominican had confirmed her relationship with the founder of the record label Pina Records. Everything indicated that they had decided for the first time to show themselves as a couple on social networks.

However, the real motive for the romantic posts was the commitment of Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina.

“Happiness is noticeable or not noticeable … We are happy,” said the producer in the video in which he appears on a jet ski with Natti Natasha on his back. There he showed the landscapes of La Parguera, the town in southern Puerto Rico with crystal clear waters, famous for the practice of water sports.

“Everyone already knows,” he replied. Natasha, who wouldn’t stop smiling from the back seat. In the end, Pina pointed out: “That’s it. We love each other”. The clip ended with a kiss between them.

