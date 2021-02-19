Natti Natasha surprised his fans yesterday, Thursday, at the ceremony of Lo Nuestro Award announcing a six month pregnancy which, as he implied, he achieved after much effort.

“Today we celebrate this gift sent to me by fans of the world and this blessing that God sent me, one more proof that women are warriors” said the Dominican singer when she received the award for Best Tropical Song of the Year, for her collaboration with Romeo Santos “The best version of me.”

“So many doctors told me that I would not be able to be a mother and this belly, six months old today, I share with you”, expressed, with a big smile, the interpreter of hits like “Sin pijamas” and “Criminal”.

Natti Natasha added that now she has to work more than ever for her baby, whose gender she did not reveal, and expressed her love for her fiancé, Rafael -Raphy ” Pina-, who kissed her belly before she took the stage.

Raphy Pina kissed the belly of his girlfriend Natti Natasha, 6 months pregnant, before she took the stage to receive the award for Best Tropical Song of the Year, for “The best version of me” at the Premio Lo Nuestro. Photo AP Photo / Marta Lavandier.

For the ceremony on Thursday, Natti Natasha wore a white suit that exposed her belly. Shortly before, he had appeared in a pre-recorded segment with Prince Royce in which he revealed the good news.

The Premio Lo Nuestro included live performances and other prerecorded performances due to restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ACE