On Saturday April 3, Natti Natasha and her partner, the music producer Raphy Pina, they held a spectacular party to reveal the sex of their baby.

After playing a few games, the moment of revelation occurred when a helicopter flew over the couple’s house in Miami Beach, Florida (United States), and threw a trail of pink smoke, confirming that the artist was expecting a girl.

The event was broadcast through Natti Natasha’s Instagram Live, with more than a quarter of a million people connected at its highest peak.

As it is recalled, the Dominican singer announced her pregnancy during her presentation at the 2021 Lo Nuestro Awards, held on February 18.

“Today we celebrate twice, this great gift that the fans of the world have given me and this blessing that is here in front of you, that God sent me and is further proof that women are warriors,” she declared.

The news of her pregnancy, which is now in the sixth month, came just two weeks after confirming her relationship with the founder of the record label Pina Records.

After that, Natti Natasha shared on Instagram the photograph of the engagement ring that Raphy Pina gave her.

“I also wanted to shout it from the rooftops. I said yes (I said yes) “, wrote the interpreter of” Without pajamas “in her Instagram post.

