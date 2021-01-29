What was an open secret was revealed by the protagonists themselves. Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina They confirmed their relationship with photos and videos enjoying a vacation on the beaches of Puerto Rico.

Through their social networks, the couple was very happy as they shared moments together. The music industry entrepreneur published a video on her Instagram where they kiss each other.

“Happy friday to everyone. Live happily! That everything is unpublished. Sincerely, Raphy and Natalia ”, wrote the producer in the description of the publication.

For her part, the singer shared a photo next to Raphy Pina. She accompanied the post with the image of a ‘in love’ emoji.

It should be noted that there were rumors about a relationship between the artist and the musician. However, both did not comment on the matter publicly.

At the beginning of 2020, Natti Natasha was romantically linked to Daddy Yankee. On the Puerto Rican’s birthday, she sent him a moving message, generating more speculation.

“When my career was lost due to the many problems that I went through in silence, this man who comes here and sometimes the fans imagine what he is not, opened the doors for me again both professionally and personally and made me part of his family “Wrote the urban singer.

However, it was later clarified that between the two there is a great friendship.

