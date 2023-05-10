Toyboxes And Millennium Kitchen have announced the release date for Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacationcoming up Nintendo Switch in Japan. The release is set for the next one July 28th priced at 6,578 yen and the game will be published by Spike Chunsoft.

The publisher also releases the official trailer of the announcement, which allows us to listen to the musical theme “funny bunny” sung by Youko Honna is composed by Sawao Yamanaka of the Japanese rock band the pillows. Naohito Fujiki will be the voice of the narrator of the game. Below the video.

Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation – Announce Trailer

Source: Spike Chunsoft Street Gematsu