Spike Chunsoft has released new details for the story and characters of Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation. The title will be set in Yomogia city full of nature surrounded by sea and mountains, and will feature the young son of the director of a traveling circus, the Maboroshi Circuswho will find himself spending a summer month in the town.

Despite not being that big, Yomogi is full of life thanks to a commercial area where we can find any type of shop. They will also be present many points of interest to visit such as lighthouse, harbor and even a castle in the mountains. The protagonist and his family will stay at the Ashitaba Lodgein which there will be other guests with whom we can interact.

The game will take place during the month of August, each day will be characterized from scheduled events and free time in which we can do what we want. In the evening, the circus troupe will come for the protagonist, and during dinner time we will be able to spend some time with our family members in order to discover new details about the city. Nighttime activities will be limited, and will be necessary go to bed by 10pm if not we don’t want to risk getting up late the next day and thus missing some of the events.

The cast of voice actors is as follows:

Hero – Voiced by: Makoto Koichi

– Voiced by: Makoto Koichi Dad – Voiced by: Yousuke Akimoto

– Voiced by: Yousuke Akimoto Hime – Voiced by: Misa Ishii

– Voiced by: Misa Ishii Kyouko – Voiced by: Mariko Honda

– Voiced by: Mariko Honda Junko – Voiced by: Moe Nagamuta

– Voiced by: Moe Nagamuta Tokotoko – Voiced by: Takaaki Uchino

– Voiced by: Takaaki Uchino Nagase – Voiced by: Naomi Kusumi

– Voiced by: Naomi Kusumi Love – Voiced by: Youko Honna

I remind you that Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation will be available in Japan starting from next July 28 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. At the moment we do not know if in the future he will also be released in the West.

Source: Spike Chunsoft Street Gematsu