A little over a month has passed since its announcement, the title Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation returns to the center of the scene thanks to the dissemination of dedicated novelties, i.e. a full-bodied introduction to the various game activities and a gallery of images.

Within the title, players will be able to engage in a variety of activities such as fishing, catching insects, swimming and climbing trees. Each time a new activity is performed, it will be recorded in your scrapbook. One of the aims of the game will be to complete the aforementioned album in order to be able to enjoy the summer holidays to the fullest.

The events will take place in a lively country town, which can be freely explored, where it will be possible to interact with the various inhabitants and other people who are passing through. If they show one type of behavior during the day or during working hours, in the evening or on free days they could show other sides of themselves. Interacting with them and helping them with problems can be a good way to pass the time.

The city will also offer a series of events capable of involving the entire population, such as summer festivals and fireworks displays, all of which will contribute to making the protagonist’s summer memorable.

In the city there will also be a circus, one of the major events present at the moment, and the artists could run into various problems. To make the show a real success, you will need to help them as much as possible through various tasks.

The biggest game feature proposed by Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation it is the possibility to freely explore each location in an open-world guise, with practically minimal loading or screen switching times.

Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation is coming to Japan on Nintendo Switch during this summer.

Source: Spike Chunsoft Street Gematsu