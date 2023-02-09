In the Japanese edition of the Nintendo Direct from last night, Spike Chunsoft, Millennium Kitchen and TOYBOX Inc. have announced a new episode for the saga of Boku no Natsuyasumiwritten by the original creator of the series, Kaz Ayabe (which we have recently known in Europe thanks to the crossover with Shin chan which we told you about in our review). It’s about Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacationcoming to Japan on Nintendo Switch during the next summer.

The circus has arrived in the countryside and the protagonist of our story is the only son of the director of the company. Enjoy a special summer vacation filled with nostalgic spectacles such as thundering clouds, evening sunsets and the sound of cicadas. After having breakfast with everyone, do radio gymnastics in front of the shrine. Then, go fishing in the ocean or river, catch rare insects in the hills and fields, and record it all in your illustrated journal.

During your holidays, you can help out at the circus or enjoy the summer festival at your leisure. Enjoy the fireworks and dances of the Bon Festival at night or take the train to the next city. As you experiment with various things, the more you will be able to do. Whether you’ll hike to the top of the mountain, swim in the ocean, or stroll through downtown, you’ll be able to create plenty of summer memories.

Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation – Announce Trailer