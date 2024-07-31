Spike Chunsoft announces that the demo of Natsu-Mon: 20th Century Summer Kid is available in Europe on Nintendo Switch. In the demo, you can immerse yourself in an open world adventure to enjoy a relaxing summer vacation in Japan. Meet the inhabitants of the city, explore the mountains and the sea, catch insects and much more. In addition, if you want to continue your summer adventure, save data from the demo can be transferred to the full version of the game.

Today the release of a DLC for the title is also announced: BRoadcast Over Sunsetalong with the bundle that includes it with the actual game. This DLC will include 30 new fish and insects to find in Yomogi Townnew places to explore, such as a radio station, the remains of an ancient village, and a mysterious cave.

Natsu-Mon: 20th Century Summer Kid will be available in Europe from next August 6th on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Source: Spike Chunsoft