It was late in the afternoon of this Tuesday. As the leaders of the world’s greatest powers met in the Indonesian tourist city of Bali for the G20 summit, an explosion rocked a small area in eastern Polanda few kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

Many wondered if the war in Ukraine had jumped to a country in the NATO and the European Union as doomsayers had feared since Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine on February 24. The event tested the Atlantic Alliance and their leaders.

The Polish Government summoned its National Security Councilly put his Armed Forces on maximum alert. What happened was not only unprecedented since the beginning of this war, but had never happened since World War II. Not even in the worst moments of the Cold War did the Russians touch NATO territory nor did the Westerners touch the territory of the Warsaw Pact.

Political reactions began to appear. From Bali to Washington passing through the headquarters of the Otán in Brussels. If it was confirmed that the explosion had been caused by a Russian missile, the war would take a much more dangerous turn.

Although at first the reactions of the Ukrainian authorities and some European leaders were quick to accuse Russia, the reactions were not as exalted as could be expected.

Hardly anyone was talking about the attack to the point that some European heads of government, such as the Belgian prime minister Alexander DeCrooonly spoke of an “incident” while the Polish government only confirmed two deaths.

The explosion occurred shortly after the hours of most television news in Europe, so half the continent went to sleep thinking that maybe Russia had attacked Poland and that the war was advancing towards the center of the continent and fully implicated NATO. Moscow denied it and from Bali its foreign minister Sergei Lavrov accused the Poles of having orchestrated a “provocation”.

Hours later, especially after the first information from US intelligence, the tension began to drop. President Joe Biden said in the early European morning, also from Bali, that it seemed “unlikely” that whatever had fallen in Poland had been fired from Russia.

However, the situation leaves several lessons. “There are essentially several concerns. One of them is that a long and bitter war with forces fighting on the ground and missiles and projectiles flying through the air will create accidents and incidents that can escalate into something bigger,” says The New York Times, which analyzes this incident, clarifying that the fighting is taking place very close to Alliance territory.

Secretary Jens Stoltenberg asked to strengthen the shipment of anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine.

The truth was that NATO prepared a last-minute meeting with its ambassadors to study how they would react. Poland did not seem to have the intention to ask for the activation (a political decision is needed) of the article 5th of the Atlantic Treaty North, which obliges all member states to use all available means, including their military arsenals, in defense of the “attacked” country.

However, the Poles did seem ready to activate Article 4 early in the morning. It is a minor step that is limited to requesting consultations with allies when a member state feels its security is threatened. But was Poland threatened? As of early Wednesday, few European governments believed that this was the real situation.

At that time, what really happened began to become known. A Ukrainian anti-aircraft rocket, fired at a Russian missile, had gone off course and landed on Polish territory. Bad luck caused it to fall on a populated area. Today the Ukrainian government still denies this explanation, but both the Poles and NATO consider it true.

Sources from the Atlantic Alliance reported early on Wednesday that both they and the diplomatic services of the European Union had been warning for months that such an accident was a real risk because Russia was attacking Ukrainian military and civilian targets a few tens of kilometers from the borders of Moldova or Poland.

What happened on Tuesday was an explosion and except for the two dead and the material destruction it will not get worse, but it reminds Poland and the other neighboring countries of Ukraine and Russia that the war is at their doors. NATO had to come out with a statement that recalls the solidarity between its member states and their means of deterrence to prevent them from being attacked, but without further ado to avoid an escalation that would have been due to an accident.

The missile explosion in Poland occurred near the border with Ukraine.

The Secretary General of the Atlantic Alliance, the Norwegian Jens Stoltenberg, pointed to Moscow in any case by assuring that the blame for the explosion in Poland is not Ukraine’s (its was the rocket) but Russia’s for constant massive air strikes against Ukrainian territory. border with Poland. Without those Russian missile launches there would have been no response from Ukrainian anti-aircraft and no explosion in Poland.

“There is no indication that it was deliberate,” Stoltenberg said. He added that “our analysis suggests that it was a Ukrainian missile to defend itself, but I want to be clear, this is not Ukraine’s fault. Russia is ultimately responsible.”

Stoltenberg also said that “there are no indications that Russia is planning an attack against NATO” and that the Atlantic Alliance “is prepared for situations like this”, such as those experienced on Tuesday, “because we prepare for moments in which these accidents occur. ”. And he left a lesson for those who were in a hurry without measuring their reactions: “To manage this type of accident, it is about being firm and reacting quickly, but also staying calm and avoiding unnecessary escalation.”

Stoltenberg’s message could be addressed to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dimitro Kuleba. On Tuesday he accused Russia of “promoting the conspiracy theory that it was a Ukrainian air defense missile that had landed in Poland, which is not true.” Kuleba had fired on Twitter before it was really known what had fallen in Poland.

As explained by the Polish Embassy to the European Union to EL TIEMPO, its ambassador Andrzej Sados told his European counterparts on Wednesday that at that time they should “keep calm and a cool head.” Sados explained to his fellow ambassadors that the explosion had been caused “by Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and the massive launch of missiles that took place on Tuesday.”

This is one of the buildings affected by the launch of Russian missiles.

a harsh winter

On the ground, the conflict does not seem to be letting up. The winter months are approaching and blackouts caused by Russian bombing are increasingly affecting Ukraine. So far, the attacks have destroyed “almost half” of the Ukrainian energy grid and already affect some 10 million citizens.

“Almost half of our energy system was out of service,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Chmygal said Friday at a press conference in kyiv with European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis.

Russia has been bombarding Ukraine’s energy infrastructure since October and the Russian Defense Ministry assured that all targets, both military and energy, had been destroyed. The latest attacks occurred on Thursday and coincided with the first snowfall.

To deal with this situation, the kyiv authorities have asked their allies in Europe to send additional gas for low temperatures. However, the old continent is also approaching a season where the high costs of the product due to the tension between Brussels and Moscow due to the sanctions that have been imposed on Russian gas companies.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian counter-offensive seems to be getting closer and closer to Crimea, the peninsula that was annexed by Moscow in 2014. After liberating Kherson, this area constitutes a gateway to that area that has become a Russian enclave.

Russia announced on Friday that it was carrying out “fortification works” to “ensure the safety of the Crimeans.”

Crimea’s security goes “mainly through measures that must be applied in the territory of the Kherson region,” said Sergei Aksionov, the Moscow-imposed governor.

IDAFE MARTIN PEREZ

FOR THE TIME

BRUSSELS