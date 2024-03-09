Head of the Crimean Parliament Konstantinov: Crimea is a priority target for NATO

NATO's priority target in the Black Sea is the Crimean Peninsula. This was stated by the head of the Crimean parliament Vladimir Konstantinov in an interview RIA Newsexplaining the reason for the appearance of Western aviation over the Black Sea.

According to Konstantinov, NATO countries conduct reconnaissance to transmit data to Ukraine in order to ensure military success for Kyiv. This explains why, since the beginning of March, British and French military aircraft have flown several times near the state border of the Russian Federation over the Black Sea.

On March 6, an incident occurred with British Air Force aircraft, as a result of which the Su-30 was scrambled. As the Russian fighter approached, the RAF's RC-135 and Typhoon turned around. A day earlier, a similar incident happened with French fighters.

Earlier, State Duma deputy Leonid Ivlev called the appearance of NATO military aircraft over the Black Sea a challenge. According to the parliamentarian, this is a test of Russia “for weakness”, and the number of such flights will increase, but they are doomed to failure.