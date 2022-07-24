NATO’s new eastern border | Alpo Turunen has shot so many bears during his life that “there is talk” – The animal’s skull is a trophy that ends up bleached in a display case

On the eastern border, hunting, fishing and all kinds of hunting are common hobbies. “What else can you do here,” says Alpo Turunen.

Marimekkon curtains and Vallila light wallpapers. Pictures of grandchildren on the bookshelf and a playground in the backyard, which glows with the green of early June.

A normal Finnish home. But since we are on the eastern border in North Karelia in the middle of large halls, something is placed in the living room display case that you don’t often see in Helsinki homes.

A dozen bleached animal skulls.

To be exact, 11 bear skulls, one wild boar skull and one beaver skull.

On the wall are pictures of the master of the house with 19 spiked deer antlers and next to the bear he killed. Real bear paws with long claws are attached to the wooden frame.

House master, hunter and retired border guard Alpo Turunen, 70, takes the largest skull from the display case and opens its jaws. The bear that Turunen shot in the 1990s could fit a man’s head in its trunk.

“This was a big male bear. It weighed 276 kilos,” he says.

One of the skulls has passed into the display case with a delay.

In the late 1970s, Turunen shot a bear, but it was nowhere to be found. More than 40 years passed until last year, during forest clearance work, he came across old bear bones by chance in the same place.

“I found it. The bear had fallen only 50 meters away from where I shot it, but it had gone into a terrible mess.”

The skull was already in bad shape, but Turunen searched among the moss for all the parts of the skull, starting with the teeth. He glued the parts together, and now the skull is also bleached in a display case as a trophy, a hunting souvenir.

Skulls of bears shot by Alpo Turunen.

On the eastern border hunting, fishing and all kinds of hunting are popular pastimes. And it’s no wonder when you look at the map. North Karelia and the border region further north have vast wildernesses on both sides of the border. There are few settlements.

According to statistics from the Finnish Game Agency, more than one in five (22%) of the border guards in Ilomantsi, for example, hunts. In Kuhmo there are almost one in four hunters (24%) and in Suomussalmi more than one in four (27%).

“What else can be done here. There are no golf courses or swimming pools,” says Alpo Turunen.

Turunen knows the forests of the border region of North Karelia better than many others. He has been hunting them for more than 50 years as a hunter and almost 30 years in his job as a border guard. Behind are thousands of kilometers of cross-country skiing and walking.

It is 5.5 kilometers as the crow flies from home to the Russian border.

Turunen’s home is located in North Karelia in the village of Hoilola, in the area of ​​the former Tuupovaara municipality, which today belongs to Joensuu.

At one time, Hoilola was part of Korpiselä municipality, but after the continuation war, the majority of Korpiselä – including the church village – remained on the side of the Soviet Union. Hoilola was another of the Korpiselä villages that remained entirely on the Finnish side.

However, the new border cut off the road connection to the rest of Finland, as both ends of the road between Korpiselä and Värtsilä that ran through Hoilola remained on the Soviet side. In 1948, Hoilola got a road connection to the village of Öllölä and through it to the rest of Finland.

in North Karelia bear hunting is considered the king sport of hunting. There is the densest bear population in Finland.

This year, the Finnish Game Center has issued 197 permits for bear population management hunting. They have been targeted to the areas with the strongest bear population: 96 of the felling permits, or almost half, have been granted in North Karelia.

Autumn hunting season, especially bear hunting season, is also the busiest season for tourism in the border region of North Karelia. Hunters arrive at the eastern border from all over Finland.

Turunen says that he shot all his bears within a radius of about ten kilometers from home. When asked about the exact number of sheds, the Karelian man only gives answers from Savoia.

“Do you even bother to say that? However, it becomes a saying. Several bears,” he says.

In Turku there are enough stories about bear encounters, because every year he sees bears even outside the hunting season. In the summer, he might see them with the dogs on a morning run already before five o’clock. During his morning runs this summer, he has encountered a bear twice, a lynx once and many other animals.

Alpo Turunen is an experienced bear cutter. There is also a wolf at Hoilolan’s Erä hunting lodge.

In May, the mother bear and her two cubs came to Turuste’s nearby field to eat. You can see the field starting behind the backyard playground from the living room window. Bears come to it in the spring, when the field starts to grow green.

Once there was Turunen Aila-with his wife picking raspberries, when she started wondering about the bad smell floating in the air. Turunen recognized that the wattupuska smelled outside: the smell of a bear curled up in swamps and ditches. However, he didn’t tell his wife that.

“At one point Puska flinched and the bear left right next to him. It had been eating baboons in the same place.”

Another time, the bear ran away from Turku in the lacquer mud so close that the man saw how the water flew from its paws.

Bear hunting is a demanding species, as a wounded bear is also dangerous. Even after a fatal lung hit, the bear can still run several hundred meters, which gives it time to attack the hunter as well.

Bear hunting requires good general fitness, a sharp eye, a steady hand and, above all, careful judgment.

Turunen says that he aims at the bear’s nerve center, i.e. the head or the spine, in which case the bear falls immediately.

“After doing it a lot, the eye tells you what the right moment is. When you pull the trigger, you have to know if I hit or not. There are a lot of videos on YouTube of shooting situations where I wouldn’t have shot myself.”

Some of the hunting memories collected by Alpo Turunen are on display in the living room of the home.

In hunting situations there will still be surprises, also in Turku. The most dangerous of them happened in the 1990s.

At the end of a long hunting session, Turunen had the bear in his sights and shot. The bear roared and fled into the forest, but did not die.

The evening grew dark. There was a wounded bear in the forest.

Turunen set out with his two teenage sons and two dogs to track down the wounded bear. The dogs found the bear quickly and started barking. The trio found themselves near the bark and shined a lamp in the direction of the bark. Three pairs of eyes glowed in the darkness: a bear and two dogs.

Turunen turned off the light, moved fifteen meters to the side and turned the light on again.

Then the bear started running towards him.

The man fired his gun, but it didn’t go off. When he moved, he had put the safety on the gun as it should be. Now the bear ran towards it, and Turunen only had time to shout to his son on the side: “shoot”.

The boy shot. The bear fell right in front of Turunen’s feet.

It was the 14-year-old boy’s first bear kill.

Eastern border bring their own spices to the hunt.

More than ten kilometers of the hunting lands rented by the Turku hunting club are against the Russian border. It must be taken into account when hunting.

In elk and bear hunting near the national border, hunters are kept in a double chain of passports, so that, for example, wounded animals cannot cross the border.

Hunting dogs have crossed the border almost every year. Until now, however, the dogs have usually been recovered. The hunters have informed the Finnish border guard, who have informed the Russian border authorities, who have returned the dogs if they have caught them. Often the dogs have returned from their trip abroad themselves.

The upcoming hunting season begins in a new situation, when Russia is waging a war of aggression in Ukraine, and the eastern border is also becoming a new NATO border.

“What happens now if the dog crosses the border? Can we get it back? No one knows for sure whether this will continue in the same way or whether it will come to a complete stop. I’m wondering if I dare to hunt with my own company. However, dogs are the key to everything,” says Turunen.

Animal harnesses and stuffed animals are on display at the hunting lodge of the Hoilola and Öllölä hunting clubs. There is also a bear’s pulley that was felled by Alpo Turunen.

What is hunting attractive then?

“Well, of course the catch. But that’s not the most important thing either, but the experience you get there. The fact that you sometimes see how stupid you are and how the animal is more cunning,” says Turunen.

Catch means that at home in Turuste, we mainly eat fish and meat that we caught ourselves: elk, bear, forest fowl. There are three freezers at home. In addition to meat and fish, 130 kilos of leeks were also stored there last fall.

According to Turunen, sometimes a week goes by without a shopping trip. The shops are far away, because it is 20 kilometers from Hoilola to Tuupovaara, 40 kilometers to Tohmajärvi and 50 kilometers to Ilomantsi.

“I have said that I will shoot the last bear in 2032, i.e. at the age of 80. That’s what we’re aiming for.”

