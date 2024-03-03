NATO's major exercise | Thousands of soldiers, fighter jets, submarines – a huge military exercise begins in Lapland

More than 4,000 Finnish soldiers participate in the Nordic Response led by Norway. Sweden may already be a part of NATO before the exercise ends.

Norwegian led by the large Nordic Response 24 military exercise begins on Monday in the northern parts of Finland, Sweden and Norway. As far as Finland is concerned, this is the largest participation in the history of the Defense Forces in an international exercise abroad and also the first time that Finland, as a member of the defense alliance, participates in a common defense exercise in the NATO area.

Nordic Response is an extensive combat exercise on land, sea and air. A total of around 20,000 soldiers from 14 different countries will participate in the exercise. Approximately 4,100 soldiers and 700 vehicles will participate in the exercise from Finland.

2,500 soldiers from the ground forces are involved in Nordic Response, of which over a thousand are conscripts and another over a thousand are reservists.

Nordic Response is part of NATO's wider Steadfast Defender 24 series of exercises. It is the federation's biggest exercise in decades, which has been prepared for several years.

Finland has previously also participated in Cold Response winter exercises led by Norway. They are now expanding to the Nordic Response format after Finland and soon also Sweden join NATO.

Before its end, Nordic Response may become a pure exercise for NATO countries, because Hungary has now also ratified Sweden's NATO membership. Due to Hungary's internal political signature twists, the membership did not have time to be confirmed before the exercise began.

The Nordic Response exercise ends on March 15.

in Nordic Response practicing the alliance's ability to move forces north to practice joint defensive operations in arctic conditions.

In addition to Finnish soldiers, about 3,000 Swedish, 450 French and about 50 British soldiers train and move in Finland.

Nordic Response's training situation originates from an imaginary attack against NATO, as a result of which the Fifth Article of the NATO Treaty obliges other member countries to defend the area under attack.

Finnish training troops act as both defenders and attackers.

The land forces of Finland and Sweden together with the British division form a division, the commander of which is Finnish and the deputy commander is Swedish. On Saturday, March 9, the combined division will advance from the Finnish side across the border to Norway in Käsivarren Lapland in Kivilompolo. The attack direction is to the north in the direction of road E45.

From the Air Force 12 Hornet fighters and about 250 people participate in the Nordic Response exercise. Finnish fighters use Andøya in Norway and Oulunsalo in Finland as their base.

Originally, the base in Finland was supposed to be Rovaniemi, but damage to the airport's runway forced the planes to move elsewhere. According to the Air Force, the damage caused by the winter's severe frost has created a risk that soil or asphalt crumb could drift into the engines of the fighters.

The flight operations of the exercise are in the northern parts of Norway, Sweden and Finland. In Finland, flying is especially concentrated in Western Lapland.

In addition to fighter jets, air refueling and maritime surveillance aircraft from other countries' air forces are also involved. There is also a lot of different helicopter equipment in the air, in total there are more than a hundred different aircraft.

Training activities are also active at sea, where, for example, the Norwegian Defense Forces operate in the waters off Tromsø and Finnmark by more than 50 submarines, frigates, corvettes, aircraft carriers and various landing craft.

US Marines preparing a training area in Tromsø, Norway.

A large international military exercise affects the lives of people who live and move around the exercise area, for example through an increase in traffic around the clock and increased trading activity. Traffic can be congested on main roads and in the vicinity of ski resorts, especially during the transition to and from practice.

The Defense Forces therefore urges road users to consider the exercise when choosing their driving routes, if possible. In general, it is good to allow more time than usual for transitions in the training area. Daily movement from Finland to Norway can also take longer than usual.

For outsiders a less visible but essential activity in the Nordic Response 24 exercise is a joint operation network where NATO-compatible systems are used and practiced. The Defense Forces' Management System Center organizes international connections to Finland, delivers them to the national forces and takes care of system maintenance.

By participating in the exercise, the center develops its ability to support Finnish forces in a multinational operation.

“All allies are connected to the same network, but each country builds and maintains its own management systems. The goal is that all aspects of combat management can be implemented with compatible systems, says the operations manager of the command system center,” Lt. Col. Ilkka Vaara In the announcement of the Defense Forces.

Finland's new president Alexander Stubb makes his first business trip to Nordic Response. He gets to know the exercise in Northern Norway together with the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støren with.