NATO's major exercise | Russia criticizes the NATO exercise: it looks like an exercise against Russia

Russian Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev says that NATO's military exercise that has begun looks like training for an armed confrontation against Russia, reports a Russian news agency Interfax. The news agency Reuters also reports on the matter.

According to Patrushev, the exercise causes instability and tension in the world.

Patrushev says that NATO is expanding its presence in the Arctic region and the Asia Pacific region.

in Finland, the ongoing NATO Nordic Response 24 exercise in Sweden and Norway started on Monday. About 20,000 soldiers from 13 countries will take part in it.

Approximately 4,100 soldiers and 700 vehicles will participate in the exercise from Finland.

In Nordic Response, we practice a situation where an attack has taken place against NATO, as a result of which the Fifth Article of the NATO Treaty obliges other member countries to defend the area under attack.