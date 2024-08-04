A month ago, Spain assumed command of the NATO mission in one of the most strategic points for the Alliance in the midst of escalating tensions with Russia: the eastern flank. Progressively, 800 Spanish soldiers moved to Slovakia to join the contingents from the host country, Slovenia, Portugal and the Czech Republic. The Spanish mission, led by Colonel Francisco Calvo Rodríguez, of the Army’s parachute brigade, will be to develop a strategy to prevent the instability that reigns in Ukraine and the Middle East from spreading to the allied countries of Eastern Europe. It is the first time that Spain has assumed the role of “framework nation” (which implies the coordination and leadership of a multinational group) in a NATO mission abroad, a role that will last until the end of the year. “It is a source of pride. We are a reference and whatever we do, we will be able to do it.” [en Eslovaquia] will be transferred to the entire Spanish Armed Forces,” Calvo said in a telephone interview.

Spain is one of the countries that contributes the lowest percentage of its GDP to the Alliance – 1.28%, far from the 2% committed by the partners at the summit in Wales (United Kingdom), in 2014 – but this new move reflects, according to the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, the “clear and firm” commitment to NATO. The contribution of troops and support to other allies in the front line of deterrence – such as the Baltic republics, Slovakia, Romania or Turkey – frequently serve Robles to avoid criticism about the low budget for Defense that Spain allocates compared to the rest of the partners of the Alliance. “The leaders of Spain are the best manifestation of this commitment to NATO,” the minister concluded a few days ago during a video call with the detachment led by Calvo in the central European country.

The objective of this Spanish leadership is, according to the colonel, to advance the “consolidation” of NATO’s eastern flank in the face of the Russian threat. “We have the responsibility of coordinating all the preparation activities, exercises, daily training, force projection and logistical support of this embryonic brigade,” he adds on the phone from the town of Lešt, in central Slovakia. And he says “embryo” because a small part of the contingent, made up of the parachute brigade and the logistics brigade of the Army, remains in Spain, prepared, waiting to be deployed “if necessary,” Calvo repeats on several occasions. A situation that will have to be assessed by NATO and the Defense Department depending on how the war in Ukraine evolves over the next few months.

Most analysts expect the Russian offensive to escalate in the coming weeks, a fear that led NATO allies to approve 40 billion euros and more weapons and ammunition for kyiv and Volodymyr Zelensky’s army at the last summit in Washington in early July. Although the situation is tense and the Russian threat “is there,” the colonel continues, the level of security in Slovakia “is good” and, for the moment, no deterrent exercise is planned for 2024, although there will be for 2025 and subsequent years. Nor is a rapprochement with the border with Ukraine, in the east of the country, planned.

In total, Calvo leads 1,100 soldiers from five countries, of which only 70 are women. This is the international mission in which there is a greater presence of Spaniards, even more than in Lebanon, which is carried out within the framework of the UN and which maintains a “tense calm” after the escalation of tension in the area in the last days of July. In addition to the infantry battalion that has been in Slovakia for months, since July 1, the mission also has an engineering unit, a field artillery unit, an anti-aircraft artillery unit, a logistics unit and a cavalry squadron. “All this allows for operations with more identity to be carried out. It is a qualitative change,” explains the colonel.

Challenge and opportunity

One of the difficulties faced by the country that coordinates a multinational force—Spain, in this case—is the search for “interoperability.” That is, achieving integrated and effective work with the different forces, means and procedures of the different countries, Calvo explains. “NATO is looking for common procedures.” […] “For five contingents to function as an operational combat unit,” he says. And this is no small matter. “It is a challenge and an opportunity,” he says.

The contingent deployed since July 1 has been preparing for four months (normally preparation for this type of mission takes six months) before landing in Slovakia, where the welcome from both the civilian population and the political and military authorities – who do feel the shadow of Moscow closer – has been “fantastic”, describes the colonel. “Everyone has expressed their enormous gratitude to us”, he concludes.