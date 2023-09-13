The new chapter of NATO

After three consecutive seasons in Formula E at the wheel of three different teams, Norman Born he is ready to embark on his fourth experience starting from the next championship. The Frenchman, fresh from the world championship with Nissan, will in fact arrive in Andretti Global for 2023-2024, replacing André Lotterer. In recent days, in fact, the German driver had announced his retirement from open-wheel racing, with the aim of focusing exclusively on the WEC.

Teaming up with the world champion

In this way, Nato will become the new teammate of the new world champion Jake Denniswhile Nissan had already completed its lineup with the arrival of Oliver Rowland in place of the transalpine and with the reconfirmation of Sacha Fenestraz: “I am thrilled to be part of the Andretti Formula E family for Season 10 – commented the 31 year old, tenth last year with only one podium achieved in Rome – really exciting to have the opportunity to have a car capable of winning. I look forward to working with the team and contributing to the team’s long history of success.”

Proud to be joining @AndrettiFE for season 10 of @FIAFormulaE championship⚡ My new race suit hasn’t arrived yet so had to innovate a bit for the announcement picture 😁 #NN17 pic.twitter.com/B0zRsSO5XI — Norman Nato (@NatoNorman) September 12, 2023

Michael Andretti’s project

The arrival was made official by the team with the comment of Michael Andrettiowner of the team which from next year will be renamed ‘Andretti Global’, like all the other teams of the US company involved in other categories: “I am confident in the direction Andretti Formula E is headed as we prepare for Season 10 – he has declared – Norman’s addition to our roster reflects our shared mindset of pursuing victories and passion for success. Norman brings with him great experience and skill and has caught our attention with his progress throughout the season. After Jake’s stunning victory in the Drivers’ Championship this year, the level has increased and we are even more hungry for victories“. The Frenchman’s debut will take place during the pre-season tests in Valencia, scheduled from 23 to 27 October.