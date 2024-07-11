NATO | Zelenskyi urged NATO leaders to remove the remaining restrictions on the use of Western weapons: “It’s a crazy question, why can’t we answer”

NATO|Ukraine should be able to strike the military bases from which the attacks are coming, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyi demanded at the NATO summit.

Washington

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi strived At the NATO summit in Washington to appeal to the allies to waive the remaining restrictions on striking targets inside Russia’s borders with Western weapons.

Zelenskyi said that if Ukraine wants to win and save its country, all restrictions must be abandoned.

He said that he had discussed the matter in a meeting with partners such as Britain and the United States.

Zelenskyi said that Ukraine understands from which military bases Russia’s attacks are coming.

“If they attacked us and killed our children in the hospital, it’s a crazy question why we can’t answer…,” Zelenskyi said at a news conference.

Ukraine should be able to strike the military bases from which the attacks are coming, Zelenskyi insisted.

He hoped for quick decisions on the matter.

With some NATO countries have had no restrictions on how they allow Ukraine to use the weaponry provided to it.

However, some countries that also have long-range weaponry have had such restrictions.

Earlier this year, the United States and Germany gave Ukraine limited permission to use weapons to strike targets across the border in the Kharkiv area, where attacks came into Ukraine just across the border.

Now the discussion is about attacks deep into Russia as well.