NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that the allies are currently studying reducing Ukraine’s accession process from two to a single step.on the occasion of the summit that will be held this Tuesday and Wednesday in Lithuania.

Stoltenberg highlighted in a press conference prior to the Vilnius summit that one of the proposals that the allies are discussing to bring Ukraine closer to the organization is that of abolish the accession action plan (MAP) for Kiev, thereby moving “from a two-step process to a one-step process”.

In an appearance with the host of the summit, the president of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, Stoltenberg assured that, for the moment, he remains open to what the leaders will decide.

“Consultations are taking place and other meetings will take place today. But I am sure that all the allies will agree on a very clear message as far as Ukraine is concerned as well,” he explained.

Asked specifically if there is a decision on the MAP, the Norwegian politician said that no final decision has been made on the summit, but I am absolutely sure that there will be unity and a strong message on Ukraine.”

Ukraine is one of the main concerns at the summit. Photo: STEPHANIE LECOCQ. EFE / EFE / EPA / SERGEY DOLZHENKO

The abolition of the MAP would mean that the Ukrainian government would not have to participate in a multi-year program to demonstrate that it has carried out the necessary military, economic and political reforms to join the military alliance.

A Western official told the AFP that allies “are willing” to remove the Membership Action Plan requirement. “NATO allies are ready to take such a step as a sign that Ukraine has made progress on its accession path,” she added.

However, the official specified that this plan “is only one of the stages of the accession process in NATO. Even if it is removed, Ukraine will have to carry out other reforms before joining NATO.”

NATO leaders to discuss Ukraine’s entry

And it is that the leaders of the 31 NATO member countries will open their summit in Vilnius on Tuesday, the capital of Lithuania, with the aim of completing “soon” the entry of Sweden and to give Ukraine “clear prospects” for a membership that is not foreseen immediately, Because the country is at war.

I don’t think (Ukraine) is ready to join NATO

For Ukraine it is crucial to be under the protection of NATO to deter Moscow from launching new offensives, and for this reason, together with the countries of Eastern Europe, it calls for the alliance to establish a clear road map in these two days of the summit.

But the United States and Germany insist on a vague promise about Ukraine’s future accession, without setting a timetable.

US President Joe Biden said it clearly: “I don’t think I’m ready to join NATO,” he said in an interview with CNN, adding that there was also no unanimity among the allies on integrating Ukraine “in the middle of a war.”

“We would be at war with Russia if that were the case,” he warned.

From Berlin it was also recalled in this regard that the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, acknowledged in a recent interview with German public television that the long-awaited entry could not be consummated “before the end of the war.”

Materializing the incorporation in the Alliance during the duration of the conflict would imply making NATO a “part of the war”, which that both Washington and Berlin, among other major partners of the organization, reject.

On the contrary, the Lithuanian host, the other Baltic countries -Estonia and Latvia-, and Poland, insist that kyiv must be given concrete “security guarantees”, beyond the reiterated commitment to provide military, financial and humanitarian aid “for as long as it is necessary”.

The Kremlin, for now, already considered this Monday that kyiv’s entry into the alliance would be “very negative” for security in Europe. And he added that Russia will consider the possible entry as a danger and will react to it in a “sufficiently understandable and firm” way.

Nato discusses Swedish accession

Another thorny issue that the members of NATO will address at this summit is the accession of Sweden, It aspires to become the 32nd member of the alliance, which is opposed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Since June 2022, Sweden has “guest” status in NATO, but Turkey opposes the candidacy. Hungary, the other country that is also blocking the process, has said it would accept if Ankara approves.

Türkiye blocks Sweden’s accession to NATO. Photo: EFE/EPA/NECATI SAVAS

Erdogan reproaches Sweden for its tolerance towards Kurdish militants taking refuge in the Scandinavian country and demands dozens of extraditions of these activists who, according to him, are “terrorists”.

The Turkish president assured, however, this Monday that he will support Stockholm’s entry into NATO if the European Union (EU) reopens Turkey’s accession negotiations to the bloc.

“First open the way for Turkey’s accession to the European Union and then we will open the way for Sweden,” Erdogan said.

Sweden and neighboring Finland ended decades of military non-alignment to apply for NATO membership following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Finland officially joined the group in April.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With AFP and EFE