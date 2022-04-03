NATO | Would NATO membership mean more Finns dying on foreign battlefields?

“We have been involved in almost all NATO operations so far,” says the chairman of the Union of Peacekeepers.

Small A comparison with neighboring countries shows that both NATO countries Norway and Denmark, as well as non-aligned Finland and Sweden, have lost a lot of their troops in crisis management missions, especially in Afghanistan over the past twenty years.

Denmark stands out in particular, with 44 soldiers killed in the 2001 operation in Afghanistan under the name ISAF. In addition, seven Danes died in Iraq between 2003 and 2007.

Ten Norwegians, on the other hand, died in Afghanistan.

The losses in Sweden and Finland were smaller: five in Sweden and two in Finland.

If Finland approaching the defense alliance NATO, does it mean that in the future it will also mean more Finnish soldiers dying on foreign battlefields?

At first glance, it seems that NATO’s Nordic country is losing more of its troops than non-NATO members, but it is not that simple.

It is impossible to answer the question, but one can look back. Then you will notice that Finland, a country also called a great peacekeeping power, has lost a large number of soldiers in crisis management positions since 1956.

During this time, 50 Finnish soldiers have died.

“At our house there have been about 50,000 crisis management veterans, 50 of whom have died. Less than half of them have died in operational duties, just over half in accidents such as those. Dozens have been permanently injured, ”says the chairman Jorma Ala-Sankila Finnish Peacekeepers’ Association.

“War is war, and in the crisis management service, losses and injuries will inevitably come.”

Sweden has also experienced it, with a total of 83 soldiers killed in peacekeeping missions in more than 60 years.

If Finland were to join NATO, Ala-Sankila would not be worried about what kind of wars Finnish soldiers might face. In any case, the decision to participate in the operations is in Finland’s own hands. Conscripts or reservists would not be sent outside NATO within the borders either. However, in addition to professional soldiers, volunteer reservists could be used in future crisis management operations, as they are now.

“In Finland, Parliament decides on the deployment of soldiers for each operation. To date, we have participated in almost all NATO operations with international responsibilities, ”says Ala-Sankila.

“Of course, we don’t know what kind of situations NATO will face. We did not know until two months ago that Russia was attacking Ukraine. NATO has responded in a predictable way, without interfering directly with the fighting. “

He also recalls that Finnish soldiers in crisis management missions have been wearing the NATO badge since 1996. Only the acronyms for crises in the Balkans have varied: first IFOR, then SFOR and KFOR, and finally ISAF in Afghanistan for almost 20 years.

A total of seven Finnish soldiers have died in these NATO-led operations.

“Overall, the Nordic loss figures for all operations over about 60 years are in line with the volume of participation,” he concludes.

He sees a clear reason for the large number of losses of the Danes in Afghanistan.

“The loss figure was affected, for example, by the Danish area of ​​operations in the very troubled province of Helmand. It was called the Taliban Fortress. In addition, it is a major opium production area. ”

It is also noteworthy that Estonia lost nine troops in Afghanistan. According to Ala-Sankila’s assessment, Estonia wanted to be significantly involved as a new member.

