Politico: there is growing concern in NATO at what cost they will be able to support Ukraine

There is growing concern among US NATO allies about how long and at what cost they can continue to support Ukraine in a conflict with Russia, newspaper columnists say. Politico.

Despite the words of US national security adviser Jake Sullivan on July 7 that the United States will support Ukraine for as long as it takes and provide it with “an exceptional amount of weapons and capabilities,” even inside the country, alarming voices are getting louder, the publication points out.

In particular, a growing number of members of the Republican Party in the US Congress and Republican presidential candidates are expressing objections to financing Ukraine. This, in turn, raised fears across Europe that a GOP victory in the White House next year could destroy the alliance.

In this regard, “points of tension” and sharp disagreements are predicted at the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius over whether to set Ukraine on the path of membership in the alliance.

“NATO must present a united front at the summit. So the simple one is just answering short-term questions; and more important issues that require consensus from the allies are slightly relegated to the background,” Rachel Rizzo, an employee of the NATO European Center, made a recommendation about the topic of Ukraine’s membership in the alliance.

Sullivan previously said that Joe Biden would welcome the opportunity to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky at the NATO summit. The head of the United States also welcomed the presence of the President of Ukraine in Vilnius.