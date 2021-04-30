B.lately, the Taliban didn’t show their cards. Instead, as usual, they spoke in vague phrases and threats. The fact that the Americans have already begun withdrawing the last remaining troops in Afghanistan, as General Austin Miller announced on Sunday, was “commendable,” according to a statement by the insurgents on Wednesday. In the same breath, however, they once again warned the United States to implement the Doha Agreement signed a year ago and, above all, to stick to its schedule. It says that all foreign troops must leave the country by April 30th.

But that will not happen. On May 1, several thousand soldiers from the NATO-led “Resolute Support” mission will still be in Afghanistan. Nobody really knows what happens then. Will the Taliban attack again – immediately or at the latest after the end of Ramadan in mid-May – as they have threatened several times? Or is it that for the first time in Afghan history “a foreign invader troop will be granted safe conduct”, as its negotiator Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai promised in January? The military preparations show that the allies do not think so. The American government is even withdrawing some of its staff from the embassy in Kabul to be on the safe side.



Image: FAZ





Blinken believes a civil war in Afghanistan is possible

What will happen to Afghanistan when the Americans and their allies have left the country after almost twenty years? The inner-Afghan peace talks that began more than six months ago are not making any headway. The peace conference additionally organized by Washington in Istanbul threatens to fail because the Taliban do not appear at it. Meanwhile, violence in Afghanistan is increasing. It is considered impossible that the Afghan army can defeat the Taliban; The question is often asked how long it can withstand the pressure of the powerful Islamists without support. The American Secretary of State Antony Blinken painted the scenario of a civil war or a takeover of power by the Taliban on the wall on CNN on Tuesday. “Nobody is interested in another civil war in Afghanistan,” he added, but the first part of his statement in particular got stuck.

But what do the Taliban want, which is now the most important thing? They have never left any doubt that they want to regain power. In addition to the withdrawal of foreign troops, that was always their main demand. But they have never been much more specific about their ideas in the various discussion and negotiation formats of the past few years. Under what circumstances would they be willing to share power? How Islamic would the future system have to be for that? Even well-networked experts find it difficult to elicit reliable statements from Taliban representatives on these issues beyond the usual propaganda. The vagueness is obviously part of the agenda, even beyond the military intentions.

As a result, opinions differ widely on what to expect from the Islamists. The Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi recently told the newspaper Die Welt that the Taliban “understood that Afghanistan has changed. And that they have to accept this change. ”He cited women’s rights and elections in particular as examples. Abdul Hafiz Mansoor, a member of the government delegation in Doha, argues that the Taliban have not changed. “They are out for power, but they have no plans or programs, and they are incapable of running a country.” The Taliban have experience in fighting but not in governing, Mansoor said earlier this year. “They know how to destroy, but not how to build.”