NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance, against the background of negotiations with Russia in the hope of de-escalation, will strengthen its presence, including in the regions of the Baltic and Black Seas. His words lead RIA News.

The Secretary General also said that NATO, if necessary, would deploy an advance detachment of five thousand people led by France in the Black Sea region in a few days.

Earlier, the Secretary General said that NATO is studying the possibility of deploying the alliance’s battle groups in Eastern Europe and the Black Sea region. “We are also exploring the possibility of deploying battlegroups on the southeastern flank, but decisions on this have not yet been made,” Stoltenberg said. The southeastern flank refers to the Black Sea NATO countries – Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria.