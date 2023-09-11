The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is preparing to hold its biggest military exercises since the Cold War next year. This was reported on Monday, September 11 Financial Times.

According to official figures, NATO is gathering more than 40 thousand troops to practice how the alliance will try to repel Russian aggression.

According to preliminary data, the Steadfast Defender exercise will include 500 to 700 air combat sorties, as well as the use of more than 50 warships.

In addition, such exercises are the first of their kind due to the technical capabilities: real geographic and topographic data will be used to create the most realistic scenario for the troops. NATO will also train to counter terrorist threats beyond its “borders.”

The total number of countries participating in the event is 32, including Sweden, whose application to join NATO has not yet been ratified by Turkey and Hungary. The exercises themselves will take place in Germany, Poland and the Baltic countries. This event is planned for February-March 2024.

Earlier, on September 9, information appeared that the two-week North Coast naval exercise began in the Baltic Sea with the participation of about 30 ships and more than 3 thousand military personnel from NATO member countries. The exercise program is the first of its kind. During it, the ships will practice combat in military rehearsals off the coast of Estonia and Latvia.

Prior to this, on June 12, large-scale Air Defender exercises started in Germany, in which the air forces of the North Atlantic Alliance countries took part. The event involved 250 aircraft and 10 thousand military personnel from 25 countries.