Heads of state and government pose for a photo at the NATO summit in July | Photo: Reproduction/EFE/NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is preparing to carry out its largest military exercise since the Cold War in 2024. With a contingent of 40,000 soldiers, the exercise, named “Steadfast Defender”, will seek to test the alliance’s readiness to repel possible Russian aggression against one of its members.

According to the Financial Times newspaper, military activity is scheduled to begin in the spring of the northern hemisphere (autumn in Brazil) of next year. It will involve between 500 and 700 aerial combat missions, more than 50 warships and 40,000 soldiers. Germany, Poland and the Baltic countries, regions that have expressed growing concerns about tensions with Russia, have been chosen as the locations where the military exercises will take place.

The participation of Sweden, whose NATO candidacy has not yet been ratified, increases the total number of nations involved in the military exercise to 32.

The alliance will also use the exercise to prepare to combat terrorist threats beyond its immediate borders, reflecting a broader focus on global security.