NATO will help Ukraine to establish its own arms purchase system that will be “effective” to face the invasion of Russia, said this Tuesday the secretary general of the Atlantic Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg.

In addition, NATO, Ukraine and the European Union (EU) agreed today to convene a group of arms procurement experts to see how they can help Kiev “make sure it gets the weapons it needs”, Stoltenberg said.

The NATO Secretary General met today with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, and the High Representative of EU Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, in the week of the first anniversary of the Russian invasion and at a time when Kiev asks its partners to offer long-range weapons.

“We have to be aware of the fact that since February 2022, Ukraine and its closest partners are carrying out the biggest logistical operation since the Second World War and behind the big political decisions and declarations, there are millions of questions that need to be addressed. resolved,” said Kuleba.

He added that “the more coordinated we are, the sooner the Ukrainian army will be able to expel the Russians from the territory of Ukraine”.

In this regard, he noted that during today’s meeting, NATO, the EU and Ukraine committed themselves to “answering” three main questions: how to train Ukrainian soldiers, how to produce and buy arms and ammunition, and how to deliver them to the field. of battle in a “more effective way”.

“Let’s be frank, nobody expected that this war would last so long and that is why, at a certain moment, a situation was reached in which production would have to be increased”, continued the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, recalling that until now “it was not done enough”.

As for the EU’s support to Kiev for the acquisition of weapons, Borrell spoke in favor of using the European Peace Support Fund, which the community bloc has used since the beginning of the war for the purpose, and asked the Member States ” political will” to contribute more money.

Precisely, the EU chancellors yesterday discussed Estonia’s plan to jointly purchase ammunition for a value of 4 billion euros.

For his part, Stoltenberg recalled that NATO will support the increase in the allies’ ammunition levels, which will also help to recover its own armament reserves, which were depleted by the support to Ukraine.