NATO will send 700 reinforcements to northern Kosovo after violent clashes on Monday left dozens injured, including 30 members of the Atlantic Alliance peace support force (Kosovo Force or KFOR). Both the military organization and the European Union have condemned in harsh terms on Tuesday the violent protests by Kosovar Serb demonstrators opposed to the attempted inauguration of mayors of Albanian descent in several municipalities with a Serb majority and have called on the two parties to initiate a ” immediate de-escalation” of the tension and to sit down again at the negotiating table.

“We have decided to deploy an additional 700 soldiers from the operational reserve force for the Western Balkans and to place an additional battalion of the reserve forces on high readiness so that it can also be deployed if necessary”, announced the NATO Secretary General. , Jens Stoltenberg, at a press conference in Oslo.

The Norwegian capital will host an informal meeting of the Atlantic Alliance foreign ministers on Wednesday and Thursday in which the new Kosovar crisis will be discussed, despite not being initially on the agenda, according to allied sources. The deployment of additional forces is a “prudent step” to guarantee that KFOR – made up of some 3,800 people – has “the forces and capabilities to fulfill its mandate” of peacekeeping received by the United Nations, Stoltenberg stressed, who He has also stressed that international troops act “in an impartial manner” and “will take all necessary actions to maintain a safe climate for all citizens in Kosovo.”

In this sense, the NATO Secretary General has described as “unacceptable” the attacks on the peacekeepers, which according to a KFOR statement, caused injuries of varying severity on Monday, including “fractures and burns”, to 30 deployed troops. in the town of Zvecan, 11 members of the Italian contingent and 19 of the Hungarian. Three of the Hungarian soldiers were wounded by firearms, although their lives are not in danger, according to official information.

From Brussels, also the high representative for Foreign Policy of the EU, Josep Borrell, has condemned this Tuesday in harsh terms an “unacceptable violence and that leads to a very dangerous situation” in the region. As he explained, in the last few hours he has spoken again with the Kosovar Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, and the Serbian President, Aleksandar Vucic, whom he has urged to take measures to reduce the tension “immediately and unconditionally.” ”.

“Any new unilateral action must be avoided and calm must be restored,” stressed the head of European diplomacy. In this sense, he has indicated that he hopes, as a “first step”, that the Kosovar authorities “suspend police operations focused on municipal buildings in northern Kosovo”, where in recent days they have helped mayors of Albanian descent to try to take possession of their posts after elections in April with low turnout due to the boycott of the Kosovar Serb majority in the area of ​​the process promoted by Pristina. Borrell has also called on violent protesters to drop their protests.

“The EU expects the parties to act responsibly and immediately engage in the EU-facilitated dialogue to find a lasting solution to the situation in northern Kosovo that guarantees the safety of all citizens and paves the way for the implementation of the new agreement on the path of normalization between Kosovo and Serbia that Brussels presented at the end of February”, said Borrell, who has revealed that he is already working to organize an “urgent” meeting between the parties.

Instability in the Balkans

The new spike in violence worries both the 27 and NATO allies, who fear that it could become an additional factor of instability in the Balkans at a time when the West faces a war on its doorstep provoked by Russia in Ukraine.

Pristina and Belgrade should “contribute to fruitful regional cooperation and security in Europe, overcoming the legacy of the past,” Borrell urged, for whom “there has already been too much violence” both in the region and on a continent that “cannot afford another conflict” in its territory.

Stoltenberg has also been exhaustive: “Violence delays Kosovo and the entire region and puts its Euro-Atlantic aspirations at risk,” warned the head of NATO, who urged both parties to “take concrete steps to de-escalate the situation , refrain from further irresponsible behavior and participate in the dialogue facilitated by the EU” which, he stressed, “is the only way for a lasting peace”.

After the clashes on Monday, hundreds of Serb protesters gathered again this Tuesday in front of the Zvecan Town Hall, one of the affected municipalities and where the worst episodes of violence were recorded the day before. In the end, they left the area, although they promised to return on Wednesday, Agence France Presse reports.

The Serb population is a minority in Kosovo, where it represents only 5.8% of the 1.8 million inhabitants of this former Serbian province that became independent in 2008 and is recognized by 100 of the 193 UN member countries (Spain is not among them). The Serb minority decided to boycott the April local elections in these towns, which ended up resulting in the election of Kosovar Albanian mayors with a turnout of less than 3.5% in these areas.

