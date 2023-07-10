The North Atlantic Alliance will condition at the upcoming summit of the member states of the military bloc the potential granting of membership to Kyiv through further reforms in Ukraine. This was announced on July 9 by Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security Jake Sullivan, answering questions from journalists.

According to him, the final communiqué of the alliance is currently being developed.

“I think the allies (a member of the alliance. – Ed.) will come to a consensus when we arrive in Vilnius. And in it (the final document of the summit. – Ed.), Among other things, it will talk about the process of continuing the implementation of these reforms (on the territory of the Ukrainian state. – Ed.), ”said the adviser to the American leader.

Earlier in the day, General Ben Hodges, former commander of the US Army in Europe, said that Ukraine would not receive the security guarantees it wanted, namely NATO membership, at the upcoming NATO summit.

In addition, on July 9, Britain pointed to the pessimism of the Kyiv authorities regarding the outcome of the NATO summit in Vilnius, since Kiev does not expect a significant approximation in the agreements on Ukraine’s entry into the alliance.

The Financial Times also reported on the same day that NATO allies during the upcoming Vilnius summit intend to announce a large-scale agreement to support Ukraine. According to the building’s source, we are talking about creating a “multilateral structure” within which NATO allies will be able to take on bilateral obligations for military and financial support to Kyiv.

US President Joe Biden also said that there is no consensus among NATO countries about inviting Ukraine to the alliance right now. He noted that Kyiv must first fulfill a number of requirements.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that after the NATO summit in Vilnius, Ukraine’s path to the alliance would become shorter. At the same time, he complained that the country had not received an invitation to NATO membership, and there was no clarity on this issue.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the NATO member countries will take a unified position on Ukraine’s entry into the alliance at the summit, which will be held in Vilnius on July 11-12.

Prior to this, on July 5, the North Atlantic Alliance confirmed the decision to create a Ukraine-NATO Council. The first meeting of the council will be held at the summit in Vilnius on July 12 at the level of heads of state.

On September 30, 2022, Ukraine applied to join NATO on an accelerated basis. Then Zelensky said that in fact Ukraine is already in NATO and meets the standards of the alliance.