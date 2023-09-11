According to the “Financial Times”, there will be more than 40,000 soldiers; The objective is to show Russia that NATO is prepared to fight

NATO is preparing its biggest exercise since the Cold War, according to the Financial Times. The action, called Steadfast Defender, should be carried out in 2024 and will allow the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to practice how to repel a Russian invasion of one of its members.

The ultimate Steadfast Defender occurred in 2021 and had more than 9,000 soldiers. According to the British publication, the 2024 edition will bring together more than 40,000 military personnel. It will take place in Germany, Poland and the Baltic countries, from February to March next year.

Sweden, whose NATO candidacy has not yet been ratified by Turkey and Hungary, will also be included in the exercises. With this, the number of nations involved will be 32. According to the Financial Timesthe exercises are seen as a key part of NATO demonstrating to Russia that it is prepared to fight.

500 to 700 aerial combat missions must be carried out. Exercises will still be carried out at sea, involving more than 50 ships. The military will use real-world geographic data to create more realistic scenarios.