NATO | Why is Turkey, which torments its allies, so important to NATO? “Too big to fail”

Turkey is delaying NATO’s expansion to Finland and Sweden, and it is not the first time that it has caused headaches for its allies. HS asked in Istanbul and Ankara how Turkey views its NATO role.

Istanbul / Ankara

When Earlier this year, Turkey started delaying Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership, and the public quickly formed a clear picture: Turkey is NATO’s brash spirit, which repeatedly causes difficulties in the alliance.

From previous years, things like how Turkey came to mind delayed Strengthening the defense plans of Poland and the Baltics, when it wanted support for its view of terrorism.