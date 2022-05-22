NATO | Why does the spiritual step towards NATO feel so small in Finland? The researcher recalls the century-old difference between the Finnish and Swedish ways of thinking

Oops, we ‘re in NATO. Finland’s NATO membership process has been fast so far. Is our national identity changing at the same pace?

Research Manager of E2 Research, who has studied the values ​​and attitudes of Finns Ville Pitkänen says the change in identity may not be very great.

“Finns have had a Western identity for a very long time,” says Pitkänen.

According to Pitkänen, the main points of Finnishness are Nordicness and Europeanness. The separation from the old took place when we joined the European Union in 1995.

“At that point, we moved to the Western, political community, and Finland has not been as neutral since it may have been during the Cold War,” says Pitkänen.

Although the change in the national identity of Finns is not necessarily great, it is not necessarily small. Above all, a big change is coming in our relations with the United States and Russia.

Research Director Hanna Ojanen The University of Tampere reminds that Finland has so far been perceived as a non-aligned country – and before that as neutral.

“It has been a position for world affairs and, above all, for U.S.-Russia relations. It is thought to be somewhere in between. We keep good distances, but at the same time distance, ”Ojanen describes.

Finland other non-aligned countries, such as Sweden, Ireland or Austria, have so far been the reference group.

“It’s mixed up with the fact that they’re all small countries. There is usually nothing wrong with small countries in international relations. They do not have big interests of their own, ”says Ojanen.

The identities of a small country and a non-aligned country have so far been intertwined in Finland. Now the smallness of these two remains.

For example, peacekeeping has been involved because no one is opposed to small countries becoming peacekeepers.

Ojanen reminds that the concept will not be completely scrapped with NATO. There are many small countries in NATO, and Norway, for example, is a major peace mediator.

“In any case, the reference group for Finland is changing and I think it will be something to think about,” says Ojanen.

Mentally According to Pitkänen, the step is not very big for Finns.

It does not go so much towards the new and the unknown, but rather joining NATO is one step further in strengthening the Western trend.

“The way for Finns to join NATO has been prepared by the NATO stock option debate. This option has been part of the security policy debate throughout the 21st century. In addition, the Finnish army is NATO-compatible, so that way no one got behind the tree, ”Pitkänen describes.

According to Pitkänen, the rapid and great change in NATO polls shows that there was a certain readiness to change direction when the security situation changed.

Even before the war in Ukraine, the Finns have been in favor of NATO, if the state leadership so decides. Although NATO’s direct support has been between 20% and 30%, the percentages have been much higher when asked for support if the state decides that membership is necessary.

“Finland is a society of high confidence on a global scale. Confidence in institutions and political decision-makers in such a situation is high, ”says Pitkänen.

The most the role of the United States as a factor shaping the identity of Finns is changing. After joining NATO, Finland is in an alliance led by the United States.

“It’s completely new,” emphasizes Ojanen.

The United Kingdom is also being emphasized in a new way. When the British were still in the EU, the Finns often found themselves on the same lines. Now Britain’s role is strengthening again after the secession from the EU.

The group of non-aligned countries within the EU is shrinking even further, and according to Ojanen, the situation is a place for these countries to report on. At least in Ireland, the debate is already under way.

For the Swedes the change is likely to be a greater change mentally than for Finns, experts estimate. Impartiality and non-alignment have been more of a matter of identity for Swedes.

“We have thought even more that non-alignment has been a way to achieve some goals. It has been convenient for Finland or an option that has been chosen. It has been a way and now it is another way, ”Ojanen describes.

For Finns, for example, the catalog of Independence Day is strongly associated with remembering wars. Sweden, on the other hand, has lived in a time of peace and avoided major conflicts.

“We have a Russian neighborhood, wars and survival in the Cold War. In the big Swedish story, on the other hand, non-alignment has been the surest way to stay out of the conflicts of the great powers. In that sense, the change is bigger for them, ”says Pitkänen.

Swedish identity does not collapse from NATO membership – it includes much more. Ojanen points out that Sweden is at least a medium-sized country in terms of identity.

Sweden has imposed preconditions for NATO membership, such as reservations against the deployment of nuclear weapons and foreign bases. In Finland, there was even more talk that no reservations should be made. You can’t afford that.

“It is known in Sweden that this can be done. They know how to say and take space. In that sense, it’s good that the applications go at the same time, ”says Ojanen.

Courage has entered Finnishness in a completely new way this spring.

“It used to be a sign of courage to dare to talk about NATO. Now all of a sudden everyone was brave. At the same time, others were encouraged, ”says Ojanen.

The pressure of consensus also arose when it seemed that everyone was going in one direction. Opinion polls feed each other.

“Everyone went to the same side of the boat,” Ojanen describes.

Impartiality as the basis of Finnish identity – is there anything left of it?

“It has been in the Finnish self-understanding for a long time. In the crises of the EU era, however, Finland has long chosen its side as part of the Western community. The fact that we would be politically neutral and not take a stand has not been a fact for a long time, ”Pitkänen emphasizes.