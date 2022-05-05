NATO | White House: The United States would certainly help Finland and Sweden through the difficulties of the NATO process

Finland and Sweden are currently considering what kind of security they could receive during NATO’s membership process. The countries are expected to make their NATO decision this month.

United States could help Finland and Sweden with the difficulties they might face during the NATO membership process, the White House informs.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psakin according to the United States will certainly be able to find appropriate means.

“We are confident that we can do them [Suomen ja Ruotsin] to work together to address any concerns that either country may face in the period between NATO application and membership, ”Psaki told Reuters.

According to Psak, Finland and Sweden are both valuable partners in defense cooperation from the United States’ point of view.

Psaki also said that the United States supports NATO’s open door policy and defends the right of each country to decide its own foreign and security policy.

In Finland and there is a lively debate in Sweden about what kind of security they could get at a time when a NATO application has been filed but the countries are not yet members.

If Finland and Sweden decide to apply for membership, they will still need approval from all current NATO members, including the United States. The NATO membership process can take up to a year.

Swedish foreign minister Ann Linde said on Wednesday that Sweden has received “security guarantees” from the United States. However, he did not give details of the type of collateral involved.

Linde met with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday in Washinngton.

Swedish Minister of Defense Peter Hultqvist has said that during the accession process, Sweden could be the target of Russian cyber attacks and hybrid operations, such as propaganda campaigns.