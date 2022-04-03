NATO | What would NATO membership cost Finland?

The HS went through the cost of a possible NATO membership. The big question is what changes in defense budgets will take place in the 2030s as the effects of fighter procurement cease to be reflected in the budget.

NATO operates on the basis of funding from its member countries. In total, the military alliance has an annual budget of around € 2.5 billion to fund its administration and operations.

NATO does not have its own forces, but its operational strength consists of the military capabilities of its member countries. Thus, the costs of various exercises and operational activities are not recycled through NATO Headquarters, but are borne independently by the member countries.

What would this know for Finland? How much Finland should participate in NATO’s administration or would membership increase Finland’s own national defense costs?

Ministry of Foreign Affairs commissioned in 2016 in the report Regarding the effects of Finland’s NATO membership, it has been estimated that when comparing Finland’s gross domestic product in relation to NATO’s total expenditure, Finland’s share of expenditure should be in the order of a little over one per cent. In practice, according to 2016 calculations, this meant less than EUR 55 million.

The amount has since been estimated at the Ministry of Defense, where a similar conclusion has been reached. According to these estimates, Finland’s share would be in the range of 1–1.5 per cent, which would currently mean EUR 55–60 million per year.

“If Finland applied for NATO membership, these cost estimates would of course be specified,” the ministry told HS.

Finland compared to the overall defense budget, the figure is not terribly high. The 2022 budget allocated € 5.1 billion to the administration of the Ministry of Defense.

The requirement of the military alliance for the level of defense expenditure would be more important for Finland’s future defense expenditure than NATO’s annual “membership fee”. NATO aims to spend at least 2% of its GDP on defense.

At the moment, Finland is very close to that border. The estimate in the draft budget for defense expenditure in 2022 corresponds to approximately 1.96 per cent of Finland’s gross domestic product. In addition to this defense spending is now being increased. The government intends to provide the Defense Forces with additional money in the next supplementary budget and to fatten the defense budget for the coming years anyway.

The exact amount of the extra money to be awarded this year has not been made public, but it is in the order of hundreds of millions of euros.

“It is almost certain that with the increase in defense spending, that two per cent will be exceeded this year and a few next. But beyond that, of course, one cannot yet say, ”the Ministry of Finance estimates for HS.

See also Japan opposes China and is summoned to meetings The level of defense spending is currently particularly affected by the decision made in late 2021 to purchase 64 F-35 fighter jets manufactured by Lockheed Martin.

Defense spending the exceptionally high level is not permanent, but is currently significantly affected by what was done at the end of last year fighter acquisition decision.

According to the Department of Defense, in the 2022 budget, the direct and indirect costs of fighter procurement accounted for about 37 percent of the total defense budget. Without it, the defense budget would have been only around € 3.2 billion, the same level as in 2019. In addition to this, there is another major acquisition of equipment, the Navy Squadron 2020 project. Both acquisitions will have a declining annual impact on the defense budget until 2031.

If Finland were to join NATO, it would be under pressure not to reduce its defense budget. However, this does not directly mean that Finland will be forced to schedule purchases or other expenditure increases of a similar size until the beginning of the 2030s.

The two of you the 1% target is not binding. Based on 2021 defense budgets, only eight of NATO’s 30 member states exceeded it.

In addition, NATO statistics calculate defense expenditure slightly differently than in Finland. In addition to the Ministry of Defense’s administrative budget, defense spending as a member of NATO could also include military pensions, the salary costs of military crisis management operations and part of the Border Guard’s expenses. The Ministry of Finance has estimated that taking these expenditures into account would increase Finland’s share of defense expenditure by about 0.2 percentage points of GDP.

Finland’s defense capability is also based on an extensive reserve and conscript service, which is in many ways cheaper than maintaining a salary army of similar performance. In only a few NATO countries does the share of wage costs in defense expenditure be lower than in Finland. In Portugal, for example, about 64% of the total defense budget goes to personnel costs, while in Finland the corresponding figure is around 32%.

Thus, a smaller amount results in a greater defense capability. Few members of NATO have a similar system, which makes it difficult to compare defense spending between countries.

Eventually The decision on what purchases and with what amounts Finland would make in the 2030s is in the hands of political decision-makers, regardless of NATO membership.

“The level of Finland’s defense spending, whether we are members of NATO or not, is a matter for Finland to decide. And also where we allocate that money, ”says the Ministry of Defense.