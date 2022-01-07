The general secretary of the NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, assured this Friday that the “risk of conflict” between Russia Y Ukraine it is real, at the end of a meeting between the foreign ministers of the Alliance by videoconference to analyze the increase in tension between the two countries.

“We regret that, despite calls from the international community for several weeks, Russia has not taken steps to de-escalate. Russia’s military deployment continues with tens of thousands of troops and heavy weaponry, as well as threatening rhetoric,” Stoltenberg said. at a press conference.

However, he celebrated that the Kremlin wants to dialogue with U.S and NATO on a security framework in Europe. “The aggressive actions of Russia seriously undermine the security order in Europe,” said the NATO secretary general, for whom “there is a risk of a new armed conflict” on the continent.

We will dialogue with Russia in good faith, but we must also be prepared for the possibility of diplomacy failing.

Faced with this situation, Stoltenberg reiterated that a possible Moscow attack on Ukraine will have “significant consequences and a high price for Russia”, specifying that both the United States and the European Union they have threatened financial sanctions.

At the same time, the Norwegian politician pointed out that it is a “positive sign” that the Kremlin “is ready to sit at the table” to dialogue, both with Washington, next Monday in Geneva (Switzerland), and with Nato on Wednesday in Brussels and wished it to be “the beginning of a process” in which to “engage with various issues.”

The Kremlin wants to agree with Washington and Nato a new framework for security in Europe, in such a way that the United States joins its unilateral moratorium on the placement of short and medium-range missiles on the continent and the Alliance moves away their military maneuvers from the Russian borders.

“We are always prepared to listen to Russia’s concerns and NATO will make every effort to advance politically,” Stoltenberg said, clarifying that for “the dialogue to be meaningful, it must also address concerns about Russia’s actions.” “We will dialogue with Russia in good faith, but we must also be prepared for the possibility of diplomacy failing,” he said.

EFE

