“Prices of equipment and ammunition are rising sharply. We are currently paying more for exactly the same amount,” Power said after a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Oslo.

“This means that we cannot guarantee that increased defense spending will actually lead to greater security,” he added.

Bauer called on the private sector to invest more in the defense sector to increase production capacity.

Urge pension funds and banks to stop describing defensive investments as unethical.

“Long-term stability precedes, in priority, short-term profits. As we saw in Ukraine, war is an entire societal event,” he said, adding that such investment is in the strategic interest of the private sector as well.

He said, “40 percent of the Ukrainian economy evaporated in the first days of the war, and most of that was private sector money, and that money has disappeared,” according to Reuters.

However, he noted that there was no connection between the ammunition shortage and the hard-won progress of the counter-offensive in Ukraine.

He added, “The reason it takes time is that it is very dangerous, as there is a huge amount of mines in a very deep minefield, more than 10 kilometers, that is, 5 or 6 mines per square meter.”

He pointed out that Ukraine is still advancing between 200 and 300 meters daily.

Stoltenberg: They are preparing for a long-term war in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had ruled out, earlier on Saturday, that there would be a quick end to the Ukrainian crisis.

Stoltenberg warned in an interview with German media: