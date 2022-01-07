Saturday, January 8, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

NATO warns of a ‘real’ risk of conflict in Ukraine

by admin
January 7, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Jens stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference on January 7, 2022.

Photo:

EFE / EPA / OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference on January 7, 2022.

The Atlantic Alliance considered preparing for a failure of diplomatic efforts with Russia.

eltiempo app logo

DOWNLOAD THE TIME APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

Keep going down
to find more content

You got to content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of THE DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $ 900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

.
#NATO #warns #real #risk #conflict #Ukraine

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

India raises growth forecast to 9.2% despite Covid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.