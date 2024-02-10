Born Jens Stoltenberg Lapresse
Secretary General Stoltenberg: “NATO should prepare for a ten-year confrontation with Moscow”
The general secretary of the Born, Jens Stoltenbergstated that the Atlantic Alliance must prepare for the possibility of a ten-year confrontation with Russia and therefore expand the defense industry of its member countries more rapidly, moving from slow pace during peacetime to fast production pace due to conflict.
Article being updated…
#NATO #warns #Decadelong #clash #Moscow #produce #weapons
Leave a Reply