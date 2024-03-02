Home page politics

From: Mark Stoffers

Press Split

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov sends a broadside towards NATO. He accuses the US Secretary of Defense of making a “Freudian slip of the tongue.”

Antalya – There is no end to the saber rattling between NATO and Russia. Now Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has intervened and accused US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin of making a “Freudian slip” because, in his opinion, he had revealed “plans” for a NATO attack on Russia.

If Russia wins the Ukraine war: NATO will “fight a fight with Russia”

The background to Lavrov's reaction was Austin's testimony at a hearing of the House Defense Committee on Thursday (February 29). The US Secretary of Defense revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin would attack NATO countries in Europe if Russia won the Ukraine war. A development that would lead to conflict with the Alliance.

“When you're a Baltic state, you're really worried about whether you're next or not,” Austin said, alluding to Russia's “imperial appetites” and Putin's possible desire to go to war with NATO. “And quite frankly, if Ukraine falls, I really believe NATO will have a fight with Russia.” Lithuania has already expressed concern that Russia is attacking NATO in Ukraine.

Putin's Foreign Minister Lavrov is certain: Secret plans for war between NATO and Russia “disclosed”

Lavrov claimed on Friday at a diplomatic conference in Antalya, Turkey, that Austin had “blown out” secret American plans for a war between NATO and Russia, according to a report by Russian state news agency TASS.

Provaction against Russia: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov accuses NATO of already having plans for war. © Imago / SNA

“The meaning of this statement is that if Ukraine loses, NATO will have to act against Russia,” Lavrov said. “In a Freudian slip of the tongue, he said what they intended to do. Before, everyone said: We can’t allow Ukraine to lose, because Putin won’t leave it at that and take over the Baltics, Poland and Finland.”

Lavrov criticizes Biden: US President drags Ukraine into NATO

Article five of NATO's founding document, the North Atlantic Treaty, commonly referred to as the Washington Treaty, states that “an armed attack against one or more” of its member states “shall be considered an attack against all of them,” meaning Russia would actually start a conflict with the Alliance in the scenario predicted by Austin.

On Friday, Lavrov accused US President Joe Biden's administration of “dragging Ukraine into NATO” and plotting to destroy Russia's Nord Stream gas pipelines. The aim is to stimulate the US economy and reduce competition from the European Union.

Putin's Foreign Minister Lavrov attacks the USA: “Europe is no longer a competitor at all”

“All important spending has been moved to Europe,” Lavrov said. “People live worse and worse, prices for energy resources have risen many times compared to what would have been possible if the Americans had not blown up the Nord Stream gas pipelines.”

“This goal has been achieved,” he added. “Europe is now no longer a competitor to the USA at all. All major companies and manufacturing are moving to the US, where conditions are completely different and energy is much cheaper.”

War between Russia and NATO: Moscow escalates situation after Finland joins the alliance

Russia's invasion of Ukraine was initiated in part because of Putin's concerns about NATO expansion. Regardless, the alliance has continued to grow over the course of the war: Finland joined last year and Sweden is expected to join later this year.

Tensions between Moscow and NATO have increased significantly in recent months, and there has been a military buildup on the alliance's borders with Russia. Added to this is the major NATO exercise in which Russia is threatening “tragic consequences”.

In response, Russia is escalating the situation on the border with Finland. Representatives of Russia and several of its neighbors have increasingly expressed concern that the war in Ukraine could spill over into NATO. For some, the war with Russia on NATO's northern flank is already a realistic scenario, so bunkers are already being built in some places.