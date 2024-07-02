Home page politics

NATO plans to station a high-ranking civilian official in Kyiv, a step that is also aimed at Putin in the midst of the Ukraine war.

Kiev/Washington, DC – Ukraine will not be a NATO-member, but the alliance itself plans to continue to lend a helping hand to the war-torn country. The next step: NATO wants to station a “high-ranking civilian official” in Kiev. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) citing US officials. These and other measures are to be announced at the NATO summit (July 9-11 in Washington, DC).

Between Kiev and Wiesbaden: NATO wants to coordinate the Ukraine war “under one roof”

This step would be an important signal in the Ukraine War – both to Kiev and to Wladimir PutinA small NATO base in the Ukrainian capital would Volodymyr Zelensky and its people that they will stand by Ukraine even without membership in the alliance. On the other hand, they would continue to put Putin in his place, despite the rise of right-wing populism in Europe and a possible re-election of Donald Trump at the US election.

But that is not all: NATO also wants to set up a new command in Wiesbaden to coordinate the provision of military equipment for Kiev and the training of Ukrainian troops. This was reported by the long-standing New York Timescorrespondent Steven Erlanger first reported on June 24. This would bring a large part of the material coordination of Ukraine “under one roof”. Wiesbaden is also the base of the US armed forces in Europe, which have so far carried out the coordination tasks.

Ukraine war: NATO wants to push Vladimir Putin further into a corner

The NATO-appointed official in Kiev would WSJAccording to the report, the base will serve as a link between the base in Wiesbaden and Ukraine. The focus will then be on “Ukraine’s long-term military modernization requirements and non-military support.” This will also help the Ukrainian military to become more closely aligned with NATO’s armies.

Despite Moscow’s ongoing accusations that the West is directly involved in the war in Ukraine, NATO would thus take on an even greater role in supporting the fight against Vladimir Putin and his imperialist ventures. The constant threats from Russia do not seem to be changing this. Rather, the West has now apparently understood that for Putin only the word of the strongest counts. It is not for nothing that a Russian military blogger recently warned against the “awakened eagle”.

What exactly the “Eagle” is planning will become clear in mid-July, when Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and all other heads of government of the 32 NATO states come together for a summit in the US capital Washington. The alliance’s founding treaty was signed there 75 years ago. The aim of the pact was to defend the members against threats from Russia. NATO wants to take on this task again today. (nak)