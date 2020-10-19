Since wars may also take place in space in the future, NATO wants to build a first space center in Rhineland-Palatinate. Another location is being planned.

Brussels – The Nato is apparently still preparing for a possible one Alliance defense in the space in front. The defense ministers of the 30 member states want to announce this Thursday that a Space center in Rhineland-Palatinate Ramstein to be erected, informed the German press agency and the Southgerman newspaper.

It’s supposed to Air Force High Command of the Nato belong locally and act as the coordination point for the surveillance of space. That means: Information about possible threats against Satellites will converge there. In addition, that should Space center can subsequently be expanded into a command center for defense measures.

Next to the Space center does NATO want some kind of Think tank for the Space activities of the Nato establish. The intended locations were Kalkar in North Rhine-Westphalia and Toulouse in France. The competence center for the is currently located in Kalkar NATO air force, in Toulouse is currently also the national French Space Command built up.

NATO case in space attack?

The Space center and the think tank arise as a result of the fundamental decision made in 2019 that Alles to be declared a separate operating area. For example, the Nato requesting the Allies to provide capacities for satellite communication or image data transfer through the resolution. In addition, the extent to which possible attacks from or in the space count as an alliance case.

“The Nato has no intention of deploying weapons in space, but we must ensure that our missions and operations have the appropriate support, ”had Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg declared last year. For example Early warning systems, communication and navigation is that space very important.

The Norwegian was alluding to the fact that the Nato is more and more dependent on technology in space. For example, communication runs at Military operations, Reconnaissance and espionage via satellites and navigation systems. An attack on it could defend against the Nato significantly affect.

But public life would also be affected by attacks Satellites be influenced, for example what cashless payments or Navigation systems* in road, sea and air transport.

In addition to the USA *, which for Nato Russia, China and India have recently expanded their space activities. Russia, for example, carried out several tests of Anti-satellite weapons by, India had already successfully tested its own Satellites with a corresponding rocket shot down.

NATO: The USA is also setting up locations for space missions

“When it comes to defending America, it’s not enough to just have an American presence in the space to have, “said US President Donald Trump * back then. “We must have American supremacy in space.” US enemies could be in orbit with new ones Technology satellites attack * who are “critical to our operations on the battlefield and to our lives at home”. The US armed forces started their new command for operations in space in 2019.

In Uedem, North Rhine-Westphalia, a new Space Operations Center the German air force opened. The so-called Air and Space Operations Center (ASOC) is primarily intended to help protect satellites from interference and attacks. In addition, it should observe missiles that could pose a threat to populated areas when they re-enter the atmosphere. It is not about Space weapons, emphasized the Inspector of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz, but about space objects and the so-called space debris. (dpa)* Merkur.de and tz.de are part of the Ippen-Digital network.

List of rubric lists: © Nasa / dpa