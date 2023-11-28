NATO | Valtonen on Sweden’s membership: “We are disappointed, that is completely clear”

Brussels

Foreign minister Elina Valtonen (kok) says he is disappointed with the slow progress of Sweden’s NATO membership.

Valtonen arrived in Brussels on Tuesday, where the two-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers began. Sweden was expected to be a member of the meeting, but it turned out differently as Turkey and Hungary continued to delay the country’s membership.

Valtonen dared to be hopeful that the matter could proceed in the near future.

“We really have to hope that by Christmas the matter would move forward so that Sweden would become a member as soon as possible and within a few weeks,” he said.

“It’s a shame that it didn’t happen now. We’re disappointed with that, that’s for sure.”

Swedish the membership would probably have been celebrated with ceremonies in connection with the meeting of foreign ministers, if the last ratifications had been taken care of. This was the procedure for Finland in the spring.

General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg repeated on Tuesday that he would have liked Sweden to have become a full member by the time of the meeting.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström was scheduled to meet the Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fida. Billström said that Sweden has done what it promised Turkey.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (center) greeted Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström (left) and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at the NATO meeting on Tuesday.

“We have the most serious security situation since the Second World War and, of course, the war in the neighboring regions, in Ukraine. It is important and urgent that this happens and that Sweden can fully participate in these meetings as a member,” said Billström.

He also admitted that Sweden’s membership and Turkey’s desired fighter jet deals from the United States are linked. Billström referred, among other things, to the fact that the president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has referred to this in public.

Sweden’s membership is currently under consideration by the Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs committee. The committee started the discussion a couple of weeks ago, but decided to continue it. According to some media and background information, the proceedings could continue this week.

Meeting of Foreign Ministers the main theme is supporting Ukraine in its war effort. Stoltenberg assured the allies’ commitment to this. The new NATO-Ukraine Council established at the Vilnius Summit will meet on Wednesday.

Valtonen also intended to bring up the events on Finland’s eastern border, i.e. the situation in which Russia has sent asylum seekers to Finland in what is considered a hybrid operation.

“We are considering steps and, of course, situations where we might have to rely on NATO’s help,” he said.

Valtonen did not specify what these situations could be. He didn’t really take a position on closing the eastern border completely. Instead, he said that it would not be in Russia’s interest either if this was done for a long time.

“We are constantly evaluating the situation, and we proceed accordingly. But it must be said that it is probably not desirable from Russia’s point of view that the border will be completely closed, especially for a long time, quite the opposite. They should understand that a return to the former operational cooperation is good and necessary.”

“They cannot use third countries [muiden kuin venäläisten] taking advantage of citizens in this way, in some operation, the purpose of which we don’t really understand either.”

Border control is primarily a matter for national authorities and also for the EU. Finland already receives help through the EU border authority Frontex.

Through NATO, Finland probably receives more intelligence information than before. It has also already received visible political support. Secretary General Stoltenberg stated during the meeting that NATO is following the issue closely.

“NATO stands in solidarity with our ally Finland,” he said on Monday.

Stoltenberg emphasized that he believes that the Finnish authorities will be able to handle the situation well also with the support of Frontex.

Provided if the situation were to become very serious, Finland could in principle also request, for example, consultations based on the fourth article of NATO.

According to the article, countries can request consultations when they believe their territorial integrity, political independence or security is threatened. If necessary, actions can be decided on the basis of the consultations.

For example, the Baltic countries and Poland requested such discussions after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.