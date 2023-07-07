NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged Russia on Friday not to launch any attacks from or against Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and to withdraw its troops from the area.

“The message from NATO and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is that Russia must not launch attacks from the plant, must not attack the plant and must withdraw its forces,” the Norwegian politician said during a pre-summit press conference. of the leaders of the Atlantic Alliance, which will take place in Vilnius, capital of Lithuania, next week.

Stoltenberg added that this would allow the IAEA experts “to do their job better”.

“They were granted access and did some analysis and assessments. They said they did not see any visible indications of mines or explosives at this time, but they also requested additional access to verify the security of the plant,” he said.

In that regard, he insisted that Russia withdraw its troops from the nuclear power plant and allow Ukrainian and international experts full access to the facilities.

In addition, he stressed that NATO continues to monitor what is happening at the Zaporizhzhia power station.

The IAEA is “making progress” in accessing the facilities at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as highlighted today by the director general of the agency, Rafael Grossi, adding that “it will take time” to complete the safety assessment of the plant.

At a press conference held today in Tokyo, Grossi also detailed that he was confident of obtaining authorization from Russian troops to be able to inspect the roofs of the plant.

The director general of the IAEA stressed that, although in recent days there has been “concern that an incident may occur” at nuclear facilities controlled by Russian troops, so far “no indication of explosions or the presence of mines or other explosives has been detected ” in the areas where they had access.

Grossi warned, however, that the complete assessment of the security situation in Zaporizhzhia will take time as it is an “active zone” of war, even more so after Russia and Ukraine have accused each other in recent days of drawing up plans to sabotage this energy infrastructure. to gain military advantage.