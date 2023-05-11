The North Atlantic Alliance must be prepared for a possible conflict and take more steps to strengthen its defenses, Admiral Rob Bauer, head of the NATO military committee, said on May 10.

“We must be prepared for the fact that the conflict can knock on our doors at any moment,” he said at a press conference following a committee meeting at the level of chiefs of general staff.

Bauer noted that NATO military services are monitoring Russia’s actions. According to him, the North Atlantic Alliance has managed to achieve the most serious strengthening since the Cold War, but this work has not yet been completed.

Earlier that day, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, noted that a large-scale war would unfold in European countries if the supply of weapons to the Ukrainian army ceased. Then the number of terrorist attacks will increase sharply in Europe, the everyday way of life of the local population will be drastically disrupted.

The day before, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO would not accept Asian countries into its ranks. He added that the European Union (EU) will not be able to protect Europe without the North Atlantic Alliance.

In March, it was reported that the authorities of Lithuania and Germany agreed on the need to strengthen the eastern flank of NATO with additional air defense systems and fighters.

Back in early 2023, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), thanks to NATO equipment and methods, had actually become an army of a military alliance.

The expert believes that after the end of the conflict, the continent will be divided into two armed camps – Russia and Belarus on the one hand, the North Atlantic Alliance – on the other. At the same time, according to him, neither Russia nor NATO will need Ukraine.