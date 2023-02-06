Palestinian Foreign Minister al-Maliki called on NATO to stop deliveries of heavy weapons to Ukraine

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said that NATO should stop the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine. His words lead RIA News.

The minister called on NATO to stop deliveries of heavy weapons to Ukraine and stressed that the alliance is getting closer to participating in the conflict. This factor may expand the geography of the conflict to other places. Al-Maliki added that some NATO countries oppose the participation of the alliance in what is happening.

“I hope that this will not happen, because I don’t know what will happen to all of us, to this planet, since the consequences will be disastrous for all of us,” he concluded.

Earlier, the minister condemned the double standards of the West and sanctions against Russia. He stressed that Palestine considers such a policy unacceptable.