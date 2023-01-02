NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg urged to prepare for a protracted conflict in Ukraine

NATO member countries should prepare for long-term support for Kyiv, as Russia shows no signs of willingness to make concessions, declared NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in an interview with BBC News.

In his opinion, the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) should not create illusions about a possible victory for Kyiv in the near future. The NATO Secretary General noted that Ukrainian troops had been conducting a counteroffensive for several months. At the same time, he recalled that Russia had mobilized, and many of those mobilized are now undergoing training.

All this indicates that the Russian troops are preparing for the continuation of the war and for a possible attempt at a new offensive. Jens Stoltenberg Secretary General of NATO

NATO admits possibility of peace talks

In an interview, Stoltenberg also expressed the opinion that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is likely to be resolved by peaceful negotiations. However, the conditions on which the peace agreement will be based depend on the balance of power between the two countries, he said. At the same time, the NATO Secretary General called for providing Ukraine with appropriate support, including military. According to him, NATO’s military support for Ukraine will force Moscow “to sit down at the negotiating table and recognize Ukraine as a sovereign, independent state of Europe.”

Earlier, the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, called the proposal of Western countries to resolve the conflict through diplomacy before the end of hostilities erroneous. In addition, at the end of September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refused to negotiate with Russia as long as Vladimir Putin is its leader.

In turn, Russia predicted a condition for Ukraine to declare a truce. Political scientist Sergei Markov admitted that a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict is possible if the Russian Armed Forces take control of at least one large city. According to him, we can talk about such settlements as Odessa, Nikolaev, Kherson, Kharkov and Dnipro.

Possible dates for the end of the conflict in Ukraine

The fact that the Ukrainian conflict is clearly not close to completion is evidenced by the amounts that the United States spends on supporting Kyiv. This was stated by the former deputy head of the General Staff of the Polish Army, General Leon Komornicki. “It will not come in 2023, perhaps in 2024,” the general said about the possible timing of the end of the conflict, adding that the West should be ready for this.

Komornytsky also stressed that 2023 will be decisive and fateful in terms of the future of Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that the course of the conflict and the actions of Kyiv will increasingly depend on the supply of Western weapons.

Prior to this, the timing of the end of the conflict in Ukraine was estimated by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. In his opinion, peace in Ukraine cannot be achieved soon. Vučić stressed that at present “everything is in a kind of stalemate” in which the minimum initiative is on the side of Moscow.